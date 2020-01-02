WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is not far away with the biggest event of the pro-wrestling calendar set to entertain the world with a night of high-octane drama once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and online.

Where will WrestleMania 36 take place?

WrestleMania 36 will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capacity of more than 65,000 and has sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 starts around 10: 30pm UK time on Sunday 5th April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 in the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live coverage is available on the free trial.

Grab a free trial to watch WrestleMania 36 here

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WrestleMania 36 card

TBC

Who won WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the big winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to claim both the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championship belts.

Other winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celebrity cameos expected?

WrestleMania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling.

Speculation will be rife as ever going into the event, but past stars vary from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…