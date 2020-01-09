Wowcher selling teddy bear fleece hoodie for just £8.99

Wowcher is selling a teddy bear fleece jumper for just £8.99.

The website is offering the hoodie in three different colours – black, pink and brown – and is £21 cheaper than usual.

The product description says it is a “cosy hooded jumper with bear ears” and is “perfect for snuggling up in during colder months”.

The website is offering the hoodie in three different colours (Credit: Wowcher)

The jumper comes in UK sizes 12 to 16.

Wowcher says: “Today’s deal is beary nice… We’re offering you a women’s teddy bear hoodie for £8.99.

“Make sure you’re feeling all warm and snuggly during the cold weather with this adorable teddy bear hoodie.

“Made from 65% cotton and 35% polyester, this jumper has little ears on the hood that are so cute you’ll bear-ly be able to contain yourself!

“With brown, pink or black colour options available, this is a must-have item if you’re looking for comfort and warmth.

The jumper is “perfect for snuggling up in during colder months” (Credit: Wowcher)

“Choose from UK sizes 12-16 and treat yourself to the bear necessities today!”

The postage and packaging costs £3.99 so the total for your jumper will come to £12.98.

Meanwhile, you can also buy teddy bear fleece pyjama bottoms on Wowcher for £8.

The bottoms come in five different colours – red, blue, pink, rose red and grey.

They come in UK sizes 10 to 18 and are described as being made from “gorgeous soft material”.

Teddy Bear Fleece Pyjama bottoms (Credit: Wowcher)

The description reads: “Is there anything better than getting home from a long day of work and chucking on your favourite comfy bottoms? Well we have the perfect pair of pants for you!

“Stay extra toasty throughout the cold seasons with these women’s pyjama bottoms. With five gorgeous colours to choose from you’ll be spoilt for choice!

“Choose your colour and UK size today and grab today’s deal! Winter nights have never felt so cosy…”

