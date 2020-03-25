Wow: Sussane Khan moves in with Hrithik Roshan together after separation

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were regarded as the most gorgeous couple of Bollywood for the longest time. However, their relationship took a beating when suddenly Hrithik and Sussane announced on social media that they decided to call it quits. Speculations suggest Hrithik’s controversy with Kangana Ranaut has to do a lot with their separation.

Even though separated, Hrithik and Sussane would often be spotted together. And now, the latest buzz as per media reports is that Sussane Khan has moved in with Hrithik Roshan. The reason is said to be the ongoing pandemic of the Coronavirus and hence both Sussane and Hrithik wish to take care of their kids together.

Well, there's at least something nice which this ongoing pandemic has done and that is to bring these two together under the same shelter.