WOW: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt FINALLY REVEAL their marriage date amidst break-up rumors

It’s been some time that the star couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating and have found company and solace in each other. What’s worked for the couple is how the Kapoor family has accepted Alia already. Alia has stood with them like a pillar as an ‘Adarsh Bahu’ and even when Rishi Kapoor used to be in U.S.A for treatment, Alia spent a considerable amount of time with the Kapoor family as moral support.

Some time back, suddenly, the internet saw rumors of the couple splitting. But finally, to put all rumors to rest, Alia and Ranbir have finally gone ahead to reveal their marriage date.

Yes, we exclusively reveal to you that Alia and Ranbir are getting married on 7th December 2020. The date has been an interesting choice as it has been picked as an added value of both their birthdays.( 28 + 15) = 43, ie. 4+3= 7th.

That’s how the date has been finalized mutually by the Kapoor and the Bhatt clan. As far as why has December been chosen for the month, check out this video yourself where Ranbir talks about his ‘preference’ to get married in the month of December.

As of now, you can watch it here for more details: https://youtu.be/ZzmYsSKOnYo