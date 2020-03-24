WOW: Popstar Rihanna donates $5 Million (US) to fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19)

The entire world is currently battling against the Coronavirus pandemic and science experts all around the world are trying their best to find a solution and vaccine.

Amidst all the sad news around the same topic, a piece of positive news comes from Rihanna’s end when we hear that the pop sensation has donated $5 Million (US) via her foundation named the Clara Lionel Foundation. The NPO was founded by her way back in 2012.

Kudos to Rihanna for taking such a lovely initiative. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com



﻿