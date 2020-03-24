WOW: Popstar Rihanna donates $5 Million (US) to fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19)

IWMBuzz tells you about pop sensation Rihanna’s donation against Coronavirus.
The entire world is currently battling against the Coronavirus pandemic and science experts all around the world are trying their best to find a solution and vaccine.
Amidst all the sad news around the same topic, a piece of positive news comes from Rihanna’s end when we hear that the pop sensation has donated $5 Million (US) via her foundation named the Clara Lionel Foundation. The NPO was founded by her way back in 2012.
