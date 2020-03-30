WOW: Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina & Mohammad Shami take Tik-tok by storm

Cricket is not just a sport, it is the heart of Indians. It’s something that unites us all like nothing else in the world and so does TikTok. With its mission to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok, the world’s leading destination for short-format videos has become the go-to platform for Internationally acclaimed cricketers to explore their fun and creative side.

Cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Shami, Chris Gayle, and Yusuf Pathan have joined TikTok to showcase their talent apart from cricket. Many of them can be seen experimenting with the new filters available on the platform such as submarine game, zoom my face and halloween, making fun and comedy videos. They can also be seen participating in the ongoing challenges and sharing their fitness regime, inspiring millions on the platform.

With over 3 million followers on TikTok, India’s finest right-arm-leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is a big hit on TikTok. His comedy videos and fun banter with fellow cricketers leaves his fans in splits of laughter. Sharing his experience on TikTok, Yuzvendra Chahal said, “It is amazing to be on TikTok as this platform helps me explore my fun side. I’ve come across some users on TikTok who are all sharing such different and exciting content. I’ve also collaborated with some talented creators on the platform and was stunned to see their dedication and creativity to always deliver the best.”