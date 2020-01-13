would-you-try-this-1000-calorie-vegan-burger?

It’s Veganuary so those trialling a plant-based diet and vegan veterans alike will appreciate the weird and wonderful meat and dairy-free dishes going around right now.

But some might not be as appetising as others.

One bar has created a gut-busting burger stacked high with patties, cheese and ‘bacon’ but it’s not the healthiest thing on the menu.

So if your new year resolutions was to eat better, this 1000-calorie burger might not be for you.

At least, despite appearances, the entire thing is made from plants.

The Counter House in Manchester is serving up the burger for £12.50 and staff say customers struggle to finish it.

Southern spiced black bean patties, vegan cheddar, aubergine bacon, tomato, pickle and iceberg lettuce are heaped on top of a vegan sesame seed bun and served with a side of fries.

Manager Jack Butler, 29, said: ‘Anyone who says burgers are only for meat should try this one. It does look like meat and has the texture but its made entirely of beans.

‘It’s our take on your usual burger and our vegan customers absolutely love it.’

Jack said even carnivores love the burger and has challenged anyone who believes burgers should only be made of meat to try the bar’s creation.

The vegan dish has become so popular that fans demanded a vegan menu to become a permanent fixture.

With 15 to 20% of customers ordering vegan dishes daily, the restaurant has introduced a full plant-based menu to meet demands.

Jack said the calorific burger came about through a desire to save the environment and help anyone taking on Veganuary.

He added: ‘The customers absolutely love it, it’s one of the favourite dishes but they definitely find it hard to finish.

‘We wanted to help people reset but there are so many reasons people are going vegan.

‘People are thinking about what they put in their bodies and taking care of the environment.

‘There are so many different variations of burgers anyway, whether its chicken, beef or beans – and this is our take on it.

‘We just want to give people a chance to reboot in January after overindulging on meat over Christmas.’

Would you be up for it?

