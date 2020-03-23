would-the-current-stay-home-situation-help-the-ott-platforms-to-grow?-we-find-out…

Aparshakti Khurana (actor, Hotstar Special Kanpuriye): “All of us today need to take charge of our health and take preventive measures. Avoiding social gatherings such as going to the cinema is one of them. I think the same might help streaming platforms gain more popularity, at least till the virus subsides. But I also hope and pray that the virus subsides soon so that our life isn’t limited to our homes and entertainment to only streaming platforms. So that we can be affectionate, greet people with hugs/shake hands like we did and not get scared of something that resembles the flu.”

Sameer Nair (leading OTT content producer from Applause Entertainment): “It’s a short-term gain, at best. The virus threat will be controlled and life will return to normalcy. Over a longer-term, streaming platforms are really ‘distribution platforms’ like television and need all kinds of content – soaps, series, movies, live sports, short-form, reality – to make a comprehensive offering to consumers. I guess it will be an uneasy coexistence between tv, film, social and streaming with a gradual shift towards streaming over time. A lot depends on how consumer behavior changes…that will dictate content choices.”

Raj Nidimoru (just did a hit web-series The Family Man): “There is no industry that’s not been affected by the virus. The entertainment industry is no exception. Right now I guess prevention is the best possible way to fight the pandemic. I don’t know how many would even think of venturing into theatres if they were open. It’s too early to talk about OTT-versus-Theatre possibilities. But yes, given the scenario releasing a film on the OTT platform is a solution. But what I’d do is postpone my film and release in theatres when the situation gets better. Everybody is hoping this is a temporary situation. I just hope it goes away very soon.”

Farukh Kabir (directed Article 377 Ab Normal for Zee 5): “Yes, on a micro-level the OTT will gain since a lot many more who did not have subscriptions now will doing so more. And those already subscribed will clock in a lot many more hours on the OTT platform than they normally do. Not only that, a person with just one ott subscription, might end up taking a few more new subscriptions. All in all in-home viewing until the virus scare will increase tremendously.”

Pavail Gulati (starred in Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven): “I guess the current situation would impact theatre business! But it’s really hard to say. I think a lot of business is going to suffer because of this. It might have a ripple effect on everything! I hope this gets over soon and people can get back to their lives!”