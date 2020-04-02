🔥Would Manchester United target Jadon Sancho start for Chelsea? Frank Sinclair has his doubts🔥

Frank Sinclair has cast doubt on Chelsea spending big on Jadon Sancho after questioning whether the Manchester United target would automatically start at Stamford Bridge.

Sancho, 20, is a summer target for both Chelsea and United following his standout form in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund.

The former Manchester City forward is now an England regular, and Standard Sport understands that Dortmund officials believe United are favourites to sign Sancho for in excess of £100million.

Chelsea also remain in the running, but while former Blue Sinclair does not doubt Sancho’s ability, he believes the club have strong options in similar areas – especially considering the BVB star will likely cost £120m.

Speaking to GentingBet, Sinclair said: “Jadon Sancho is a fantastic player and a great talent but he plays in similar positions to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, so there will be tough competition for places if he does join in the summer.

“Whether he is a Chelsea target, I don’t know, as Chelsea have more than enough players in those positions that can play in those wide areas or in the Number 10 role – they have plenty of options.

“So, I don’t think that it is a position that Chelsea are panicking over but if a player of Jadon’s ability becomes available then you have to look at it.

“There are rumours that he is Chelsea fan as well, which will help. But for me, it’s not a position that Chelsea are desperate for.”

As to whether the Dortmund star would actually get into Lampard’s first-choice XI, Sinclair said: “Is Jadon Sancho any better than Callum Hudson-Odoi on that left-hand side?

“When you look at the potential of both players, would you spend close to £150million, which I’d expect would cost, to bring Jadon Sancho to this country or would you just stick to Callum Hudson-Odoi?

“Personally, I don’t think Jadon Sancho automatically gets into Chelsea’s team.”