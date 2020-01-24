Would I Lie to You – everything you need to know

Host Rob Brydon and team captains Lee Mack and David Mitchell are back for another series of the BBC1 panel show, where guests reveal embarrassing personal tales — and the other panellists must deduce whether they’re fact or fiction.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Would I Lie to You? on TV?

Would I Lie to You? season 13 airs on Fridays at 9pm on BBC1. You can also watch each episode on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

Who is the host of Would I Lie to You?

Rob Brydon is a presenter, comedian and actor. As well as hosting Would I Lie to You, the Welshman is best known for appearing in Gavin & Stacey and presenting his late-night chat show The Rob Brydon Show.

Team captain David Mitchell is famous for his role as Mark in Peep Show, while Lee Mack wrote and starred in sitcom Not Going Out.

What’s going to happen?

Guests Tom Allen, Geoff Norcott, Vicki Pepperdine and Esme Young join team captains Mack and Mitchell to cover the truth from their rivals. This is what Radio Times’s writer David Butcher had to say about it:

“One way to guess which claims are true on this show is to make an instant decision. You follow your gut instinct the moment the celebrity reads from the card and stick with that – before they throw you off the scent. Mind you, I tried that approach on this episode and it worked about half the time, so you may as well toss a coin.

Geoff Norcott is on David Mitchell’s team peddling a story about a car crash he once had because he was driving with his legs crossed. And Mitchell himself claims he got drunk and ordered a Latin phrasebook over the internet. Good luck deciding which to believe. Also, Lee Mack tells a mad story about an incident in a safari park that nobody believes for a moment.”