worst-oscars-hosts-ranked:-from-james-franco-and-anne-hathaway-to-david-letterman

The Academy Awards recently revealed which stars would be helping present at the ‘hostless’ Oscars this year.

Gone are the days of Neil Patrick Harris ‘ musical numbers and Ellen DeGeneres viral selfies, as following on from last year the Academy has opted against an official master of ceremonies.

While there’s no knowing how the likes of Timothee Chalamet , Mark Ruffalo and Mindy Kaling are going to fare on February 10, if they do bomb they can comfort themselves that many have gone before them.

But who was the worst Oscars host? You might still cringe remembering James Franco sleepwalking his way through Anne Hathaway’s one-man show in 2011 – though you might have forgotten about other Oscars disasters dating back to the 1970s.

Other clangers include Seth Macfarlane ‘s sexist musical number ‘We Saw Your Boobs’ to Bob Hope forcing Old Blue Eyes to read an awkward message.

Here’s our official ranking.

1) 2011: Anne Hathaway and James Franco

Anne Hathaway doesn’t deserve this, but James Franco certainly does.

From the get-go, Franco (who was also nominated for an Oscar that year) looked like he just didn’t want to be on stage and was waiting for it all to be over.

To make up for her co-host’s lack of energy, Hathaway tried her best to keep the show afloat – unfortunately tipping into over-the-top exuberance which grated on viewers’ nerves.

From their complete lack of chemistry to Franco’s sulkiness, Hathaway’s cringe opening line “Oh my gosh, you’re all real” is one that still has the power to make toes curl.

At least Hathaway can laugh about the trainwreck now.

The hosting gig was the subject of an Amy Poelher and Tina Fey gag at the Golden Globes years later. Congratulating Hathaway for her Les Miserables nomination, Tina Fey quipped, “I haven’t seen you so totally alone and abandoned like that since you were on stage with James Franco at the Oscars.”

Franco later told David Letterman, “I’ve thought about it. I think I know why [I bombed]. I love her, but Anne Hathaway is so energetic, I think the Tasmanian Devil would look stoned standing next to Anne Hathaway.”

2) 2013: Seth MacFarlane

Choosing Family Guy creator Seth Macfarlane was certainly a choice, given the animated show’s controversial brand of humour.

Macfarlane definitely proved that he could sing in his opening number, but chose a controversial way to showcase his vocals.

He turned to a sexist original composition called ‘We Saw Your Boobs’, which named actresses who had stripped down for onscreen roles.

Mentioning everyone from Meryl Streep to Naomi Watts (whose face fell in a heartbreaking slow motion moment), he enlisted an entire choir of men to join in a rousing chorus and included lyrics such as, “[Your boobs] made us feel excited and alive.”

Charlize Theron’s face said it all. When the camera panned to her, the unimpressed actress hid her face in her hand.

He also made jokes about women “giving themselves the flu” to get in shape for the awards show, as well as making a joke about Chris Brown domestically abusing Rihanna – calling the events of a violent film a “date night” for the pair.

3) 1995: David Letterman

Letterman may have once been the king of late night television, but the talk show host recently called his 1995 hosting gig an “explosion of excrement.”

A last minute joke with no preparation led Letterman to open to the show with a now notorious line, which literally went, “Oprah. Uma. Uma. Oprah. I feel much better. Have you kids met Keanu?”

After the joke failed, he continued to try and bring it back up again throughout the show – something he called “pure survival instinct.”

He recalled that he was “perspiring” in his suit and that the show was an “embarrassment”, especially as one of his idols Steve Martin later cracked a joke at his expense.

Headlines at the time branded it one of the worst Oscars of all time and he recalled people ambushed him at the airport, telling him he had “ruined the Academy Awards.”

4) 1989: Hostless

It might come as a surprise that the Academy has decided to stick to a host-free format in recent years, given its first attempt at this was a nightmare.

Grease producer Allan Carr was put in charge of delivering on an opening number to kick things off.

The atmosphere was odd from the start, with a woman dressed as Snow White being told to follow gigantic golden stars with disembodied female legs, while she tried to shake hands with actors in the crowd as she made her way to the stage.

(Eileen Bowman, who played Snow White, recalled that Michelle Pfeiffer was “so embarrassed, she could not even give me her hand.”)

From there, it segued into Merv Griffin ‘I’ve got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts’.

The most awkward moment came when Rob Lowe, whose sex tape with a 16 year old girl had made headlines the year prior, proceeded to sing and flirt with Snow White onstage for the rest of the performance.

It didn’t help that he was introduced as the Disney character’s “blind date”. Disney president Frank Wells called to tell the Academy that the company was “very unhappy.”

Lowe later told the New York Times in 1992, “Look, the academy asked me to take that role so I was a good soldier and did it. You can’t be your own manager and agent and soothsayer—you have to take risks. And on that one I got shot in the foot.”

5) 1988: Chevy Chase

Chase is a controversial figure in Hollywood these days, but he was a total hit at the 1987 Oscars when he co-hosted with Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan.

The following year, the Academy decided Chase could do it on his own – unfortunately, they were wrong.

Although the Writers’ Guild of America was on strike which certainly didn’t help with joke-writing, the host was reviewed as arrogant and smarmy – opening the show with the line “good evening, Hollywood phonies.”

He also added minutes to an already long awards show with awkward ad-libs and also deliberately dropped his trousers as Paul Newman tried to present Best Actress to Cher.

6) 1983: Liza Minelli, Dudley Moore, Richard Pryor and Walter Matthau

The 1983 Oscars walked so that Anne Hathaway and James Franco could run.

Back then, the Academy decided four hosts were better than one – only it didn’t anticipate nearly all of them would be catastrophically unprepared for their opening number.

The show kicked off with a musical number called ‘It All Comes Down To This’.

It became pretty clear early on that Liza Minelli was the only one who had done her homework, as her three male co-hosts struggled their way through the performance, with Pryor flubbing his lines as Mathau stood awkwardly off to the side.

Despite this, Minelli just about managed to save the number – though the damage had already been done.

7) 2010: Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin

Martin and Baldwin proved chemistry is everything between co-hosts in 2010.

While both funnymen in their own right, their co-hosting gig was awkward and desperately unfunny.

The Guardian’s Marina Hyde quipped that the pair “couldn’t hit a gag with a trunkload of IEDs” and Baldwin gave off nervous energy as they both struggled through jokes to polite chuckles.

8) 1975: Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Hope, Shirley Maclaine, Frank Sinatra

The 1975 Oscars were overshadowed by a feud between its co-hosts.

After an anti-Vietnam war film titled Hearts and Minds won Best Documentary Feature, its director Bert Schneider read out a message from a member of the Viet Cong which sent “greetings of friendship” to the United States.

This “incensed” co-host Bob Hope, who was a firm Nixon supporter, according to host Shirley Maclaine and led to Hope to force host Frank Sinatra to read out his “response” to Schneider’s message.

The rebuttal, written by Hope and Oscars producer Howard W. Koch, read, “We are not responsible for any political statements made on this program, and it does not reflect the attitude of the Academy.”

This ended up upsetting Maclaine, who told the New York Times shortly after the events, ““What I heard backstage was that Bob [Hope] was incensed by Schneider’s acceptance speech and helped prepare a response. He told Frank, who was co‐host for that segment of the show, that if he wouldn’t read the statement then he [Mr. Hope] would.”

She also claimed that Sinatra told her, “Bob and Howard [Koch] made me do it. They handed me this piece of paper, and I read it.”