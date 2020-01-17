worried-about-blue-monday?-don’t-panic-the-most-depressing-day-of-the-year-is-normally-in-november

Blue Monday is not the most depressing day of the year, researchers have found, after discovering people are way more gloomy in November.
In 2005 Dr Cliff Arnall, formerly of Cardiff University, came up with a light-hearted formula for predicting the day of the year when people are most despondent, based on factors including weather, debts, time since Christmas and motivation.
He concluded unhappiness peaked at the third Monday in January as festive bills roll in and the post-holiday buzz wears off, which would fall this year on Monday 20th.
But new analysis of 18.7 million sick days taken by 600,000 employees at FTSE 100 companies and NHS Trusts over 15 years, shows that January never makes it into top month for people taking time off for mental health issues.
In fact for 13 out of the 15 years, most mental health sick days were taken in November (47 per cent) or December (40 per cent) with the 14th and 27th of November and December 1, each appearing twice in the list.
In contrast, the main reasons given for workplace absence recorded in January are coughs, colds and the flu.
Ian Caminsky, CEO at FirstCare, the company that manages sickness absence for hundreds of organisations, said: “Whilst it is interesting, and a relief, to know that Monday will not be the most depressing day of the year, we welcome any reason to shine a spotlight on mental health awareness and employee wellbeing.
“Our database shows that it is more likely that Blue Monday falls in November or December.
“The impact of mental health absence on the economy is staggering, but not surprising. If UK businesses and public sector organisations take bold, proactive steps to put employee welfare at the top of the agenda, the resulting productivity boost will pay dividends.”
Mental health issues were the fourth highest reason for absence in January 2019, the highest position recorded since 2005.
However the most depressing day of last year, according to the figures occurred on February 18th. Throughout last year, mental health related absence accounted for more working days lost than any other absence reason, a trend that has only started since 2018.
Apart from last year, the only other year in which the high sickness absence for mental health did not fall in November or December was in 2010, when the most depressing day was September 13th.
However the analysis did show that Monday tends to be the most depressing day of the week. Every year except 2005 had a Monday as its highest day for sickness absence related to mental health.