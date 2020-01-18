world’s-shortest-man-who-could-walk-dies-aged-27

The world’s shortest man who could walk has died in hospital in Nepal aged just 27.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimetres (2ft 2.41 inches), passed away from pneumonia, his family said.

His brother Mahesh Thapa Magar added: ‘He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected.’

Khagendra was first declared the world’s shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday and his title was verified by Guinness World Records.

However he eventually lost the title after Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Dangi, who measured 54.6 centimetres (1ft 7.9 inches), was discovered and named the world’s shortest mobile man.

Khagendra regained the title after Dangi’s death in 2015.

His father, Roop Bahadur, said: ‘He was so tiny when he was born that he could fit in the palm of your hand, and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small.’

Khagendra died in hospital in the city of Pokhara, where he lived with his parents.

As the world’s shortest man, Khagendra travelled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

He also became an official face of Nepal’s tourism campaign, which featured him as the smallest man in a country that is home to the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest.

During his stint he met other short people around the world, including the shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, from India.

Guinness World Records editor-in-chief, Craig Glenday, said: ‘We’re terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us.

‘Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kilograms and you don’t fit into a world built for the average person.

‘But Khagendra certainly didn’t let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life.’

The world’s shortest non-mobile man remains Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who measures only 59.93 centimetres (1ft 9.6 inches) but is unable to walk or stand unaided, according to Guinness World Records.

The record for shortest living mobile man is now retained by Edward ‘Nino’ Hernandez of Colombia, a DJ who stands 70.21 centimetres tall (2ft 3ins).