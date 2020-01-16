world’s-only-‘dinosaur-trees’-saved-from-bushfires-in-‘military-style-operation’

The world’s only known natural grove of Jurassic-era pine trees has been saved from a raging wildfire in a secret ‘military-style operation’.

Ancestors of a pine grove in Wollemi National Park, northwest of Sydney, Australia are thought to have stood tall among dinosaurs 200 million years ago.

There are fewer than 200 of the ‘dinosaur trees’ left in the remote gorge in the Blue Mountains, with the exact location remaining a closely guarded secret.

A week before a massive wildfire bore down on the rare trees, the local government secretly enlisted specialist firefighters to help save them from the blaze.

Firefighting planes dropped air tankers of fire retardant and firefighters attached to helicopters were winched down to set up an irrigation system to keep them moist.

The fire that threatened the rare trees was brought under control this week after destroying more than 510,000 hectares (1.26 million acres).

The blaze also razed 90% of the 5,000-hectare (12,400-acre) Wollemi National Park.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Director David Crust said: ‘That helped just to slow the intensity of the fire as it approached the site.

‘The Wollemi Pine is a particularly important species and the fact that this is the only place in the world where they exist and they exist in such small numbers is really significant.’

New South Wales state Environment Minister Matt Kean said the operation had saved the stand, despite some plants being singed.

He added: ‘These pines outlived the dinosaurs, so when we saw the fire approaching we realized we had to do everything we could to save them.’

The Wollemi Pine was thought long extinct and had only been spotted in its fossilized form before the stand was found in 1994.

The Australian bushfires have killed at least 28 people since September.

More than 2,600 homes have been destroyed, as well as 10.3 million hectares.

An estimated 120 wildfires continue to ravage the country, but victims received some hope this week with heavy rain and signs of new life.