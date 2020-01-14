world’s-oceans-warmest-since-records-began-as-climate-change-accelerates-rate-of-heating

The world’s oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history, a study has found.

According to the report, titled Record-Setting Ocean Warmth Continued in 2019, the oceans’ warmest 10 years on record were all measured in the past decade.

Last year’s ocean temperature was about 0.075 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average.

Lead author Lijing Cheng said to reach this temperature, the ocean would have taken in 228 sextillion Joules of heat, or 228 followed by 21 zeroes.

“The amount of heat we have put in the world’s oceans in the past 25 years equals to 3.6 billion Hiroshima atom-bomb explosions,” he said.

“This measured ocean warming is irrefutable and is further proof of global warming. There are no reasonable alternatives aside from the human emissions of heat trapping gases to explain this heating.”