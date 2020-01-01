world’s-most-important-private-collection-of-ancient-roman-art-to-go-on-display-for-first-time 

A giant marble statue of the god of the Nile reclines on a stone plinth, a fierce crocodile snapping at his heels and a sphinx at his elbow.

A few yards away there is a statue of Hercules holding a club, his shoulder draped with a lion’s pelt, and nearby a perfectly preserved bust of the lunatic emperor Commodus.

For centuries, these and around 620 other treasures have been kept behind closed doors.

They constitute a priceless collection of ancient Roman statuary that was amassed by Italy’s aristocratic Torlonia family, either during excavations on the many estates they owned or after being purchased from other blue-blooded dynasties.

Accessible only to a chosen few, the collection was so little known that it became the stuff of legend. Even scholars knew it only from its catalogue, which was compiled in 1884.