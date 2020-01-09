world’s-first-fully-autonomous-robot-cat-is-programmed-to-be-aloof

January 9, 2020 | 4: 33pm

This bionic kitty is purr-fectly realistic!

The world’s first fully autonomous robot cat— unveiled at a tech show this week — is programmed to be aloof like flesh-and-blood felines, according to a report.

The MarsCat, made by Elephant Robotics, mimics a cat’s lovable, hard-to-get nature by stretching, meowing and simply doing its own thing on its own terms, cnet.com reports.

“Welcome to the future world,” Elephant Robotics says in a video introducing the adorable automaton. “Every Mars Cat is unique, from its eyes and body to its personality.”

The “interactive” battery-powered silicone pet can “hear and see,” is programed to bury litter and bat adorably at dangling toys, according to the firm.

But unlike a real feline, the hairless gadget actually responds to commands such as “come here,” “stop” and “quiet.”

The company says it’s raising money on Kickstarter to help the robot cat hit the shelves. Creators have so far lapped up $100,000.

The gadget was showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The prototype comes in black or white, has big eyes and is shaped like an actual cat.