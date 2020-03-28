world-wide-wardrobe:-a-weekly-list-of-the-internet’s-best-menswear-releases

World Wide Best is Highsnobiety’s definitive roundup of the industry’s most opinion-dividing releases, brought to you live from the internet’s farthest corners. Lock in as we run the rule over the products set to define the next big trend, together with some that probably won’t.

For every great product you find on the internet, there is a spate of manmade abominations following close behind. The world wide web is a pandora’s box of conflicting tastes, with its many facets serving more to send you to the world wide west, rather than putting you on the trail of the world wide best. This is where we come in.

Aiming to bring HD clarity to your browsing habits, and cut through the noise of said product misses, Highsnobiety’s dedicated team of product curators is here to run the rule over some of the internet’s best new menswear releases, delivered to you in weekly tact. This week we turn our team turn its attention towards the release of Stüssy’s anticipated Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2, IKEA’s questionable, but viral KNORVA Bucket Hat, and an example of Kapital denim mastery good enough to put a smile on anybody’s face.

Scroll down below to shop a selection of this week’s best new menswear releases.

1. Stüssy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 “Pure Platinum”

Rhianna: Generational legends Stüssy & Nike teamed up to put a spin on the classic Air Spiridon Caged sneaker, and it’s safe to say they absolutely smashed it. Images of the sought-after drop were teased on Instagram by the likes of A$AP Nast earlier this month, and are one of three that will be releasing throughout spring. The duo later published images of an accompanying clothing line, consisting of classic streetwear staples, and much more.

Yulia: Undoubtedly one of this week’s most anticipated releases, Stüssy took us back to the golden days of the Swoosh with this one. It feels as though we haven’t been this excited about a sneaker release in ages.

2. IKEA KNORVA Bucket Hat

Yulia: If spending time at home hasn’t really inspired you to start your own DIY project, then pieces like the IKEA KNORVA Bucket Hat could incite a similar DIY feeling. After all, we deserved a follow up to Balenciaga’s near carbon copy of the furniture giant’s iconic FRAKTA bag.

Rhianna: This piece is a miss for me. Even though I get the concept, I feel it was better when people were actually making products like this themselves. This DIY-approach to fashion bred a certain exclusivity that has now been lost to a mass-produced accessory.

3. Jacquemus “Le Bracelet Estello”

Yulia: Sometimes I feel like there is nothing Jacquemus can’t do. At this point, we’ve been treated to so many dreamy pieces — from its accessories department particularly — that the allure of “Le Bracelet Estello” is hardly surprising.

Rhianna: From the beginning of Jacquemus’ rise, all the brand has shown is quality, innovation, and pure excitement. Until today, the brand continues these ideals in its collections, with the bracelet above proving why it is not one to be missed as we ride through 2020.

4. Kapital 11.5oz Denim Westerner

Yulia: Kapital brings a new meaning to statement denim with this playful, but undeniably cool denim jacket.

Rhianna: Kapital continues to brighten up your day and everyone else’s with a rendition of its ever-popular Smiley-covered Westerner. This is an undisputed wardrobe grail.

5. Marine Serre Moon Allover Long Sleeve

Yulia: Marine Serre‘s popular Moon Allover Long Sleeve returns in a sleek black and white colorway, making it easier to style. And given everything that’s happening in the world at the moment, I feel the designer’s sci-fi-styled outputs are some of the the only things that match my idea of the future.

Rhianna: You know that feeling when you put on a piece and instantly feel your mood change? Well, that’s sure to happen when you throw on the piece above. Wether you rock this piece on its own, or layered underneath a sweater, it promises to turn heads… especially if you’re looking to flex on your friends while WFH.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.