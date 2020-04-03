🔥World War Two veteran celebrates 104th birthday after recovering from coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A World War Two veteran has celebrated his 104th birthday after overcoming coronavirus.

Bill Lapschies, who lives at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, Oregon, began showing symptoms of Covid-19 on March 5 and was soon suffering from a fever.

But on Tuesday, after suriving the virus, he was wheeled outside to celebrate his 104th birthday with friends and family who brought presents, plaques and balloons while keeping a social distance.

More than 200 people showed up to mark the occasion as Mr Lapschies sat sheltered under an awning from the rain, wearing a Second World War veteran hat and wrapped in blanket adorned with American flags.

He said it felt “pretty good” to turn 104, adding: “I made it”, in a video posted by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

When asked by granddaughter Jamie Yutzi how he had survived the virus, he said: “I don’t know.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

“It just went away. Sit out here and you can get rid of anything,” he added.

Dr Rob Richardson, who oversees care at the home, told the broadcaster that Mr Lapschies had a moderate case of the virus and did not develop any respiratory issues.

He said: “This could have easily gone another way. There’s not a lot of interventions that can be done.”

Two residents at the home have reportedly died after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Lapschies was born in Oregon in 1916 and survived the Spanish flu pandemic, The Great Depression and his time in the US Army during the Second World War.

He has two daughters with his wife of 60 years Alamadean, who died in 2001.

It comes as a 95-year-old grandmother became the oldest person in Italy to overcome Covid-19 last month.

Alma Clara Corsini, from Fanano in Modena, was admitted to a hospital in Pavullo on 5 March but she made a full recovery within a couple of weeks.