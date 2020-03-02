world-test-championship-table-after-india’s-series-loss-to-new-zealand

New Zealand made massive gains in the World Test Championship after the series win over India. © AFP

India, the number one ranked team and the current ICC World Test Championship leaders, failed to add to their tally after being blanked by hosts New Zealand in the two-match Test series that concluded on Monday. By virtue of their 2-0 whitewash over India, New Zealand jumped to third spot on the World Test Championship table, taking their points tally to 180 points. India remained top of the points table with 360 points with seven wins and two losses, 64 points ahead of second-placed Australia.New Zealand had started the series with just 60 points in the kitty and were in sixth place, but their win over India in the first Test in Wellington gave them 60 points, helping them leapfrog the Sri Lankans, who have 80 points.Their seven-wicket over India at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch gave them another 60 points, taking their tally to 180 points with three wins and four losses in seven matches. The 60 points after the win in Christchurch helped them go past Pakistan and England.With two wins, two losses and a draw, Pakistan with 140 points dropped to fifth place while England are now fourth on 146 points with five wins, three losses and a draw from the nine matches they have played so far.South Africa have been woeful since the inception of the World Test Championship and occupy seventh spot with just a solitary win in seven matches, giving them 24 points. The West Indies and Bangladesh are yet to get off the mark and are placed eighth and ninth respectively.The West Indies have lost both the matches they have played so far — a 0-2 whitewash at the hands of India in the series in the Caribbean — while Bangladesh have lost all three of their matches — two to India and one to Pakistan.

