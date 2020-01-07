world-television-premiere-of-super-hit-movie-‘pailwaan’-on-zee-kannada

“Bala Idhe Antha Hodedadonu Rowdy, Balvaada Kaaranakke Hodedadonu Yodha”. This power packed dialogue encapsulates the true essence of Pailwaan, an endearing story about a man’s sacrifices to abide by a promise made to his father. Transcending into Krishna’s journey, Zee Kannada will air the World Television premiere of Pailwaan on 12th January, Sunday at 7: 00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD channels.
Starring Sudeep in the titular role, this movie is a perfect blend of drama, comedy, romance, emotions etc., making it a complete family entertainer. With wrestling as the backdrop, Pailwaan depicts the relationship between father-son. The film is directed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna, the blockbuster drama also features Sunil Shetty, Akanksha Singh and Sharath Lohitashwa among others. The film beautifully captures the glory and grandeur of wrestling as a sport with the larger than life performances by Sudeep and Suniel Shetty.
Pailwaan revolves around Krishna, an orphan played by Sudeep, who fights on the streets for a wager to feed hungry kids. After watching Krishna’s fight, Sarkar played by Suniel Shetty decides to take Krishna under his tutelage by adopting him. Krishna who is fondly called Kichcha, grows up to be a fierce wrestler, but a conflict arises between Kichcha and Sarkar, when he decides to pursue love. Will his passion for wrestling have to suffer in the face of love forms the crux of the story. Catch the World Television Premiere of Pailwaan exclusively on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD on Sunday, 12th January at 7: 00 PM.