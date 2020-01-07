world-television-premiere-of-super-hit-movie-‘pailwaan’-on-zee-kannada

“Bala Idhe Antha Hodedadonu Rowdy, Balvaada Kaaranakke Hodedadonu Yodha”. This power packed dialogue encapsulates the true essence of Pailwaan, an endearing story about a man’s sacrifices to abide by a promise made to his father. Transcending into Krishna’s journey, Zee Kannada will air the World Television premiere of Pailwaan on 12th January, Sunday at 7: 00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD channels.

Starring Sudeep in the titular role, this movie is a perfect blend of drama, comedy, romance, emotions etc., making it a complete family entertainer. With wrestling as the backdrop, Pailwaan depicts the relationship between father-son. The film is directed by S. Krishna and produced by Swapna Krishna, the blockbuster drama also features Sunil Shetty, Akanksha Singh and Sharath Lohitashwa among others. The film beautifully captures the glory and grandeur of wrestling as a sport with the larger than life performances by Sudeep and Suniel Shetty.