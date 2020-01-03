world-‘prepares-for-war’-as-tanks-gather-at-borders-in-middle-east-after-us-airstrike

Tanks have gathered at borders and troops are being drafted in the Middle East after a US drone strike killed Iran’s top general.

Tensions have soared after the assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani near Baghadad airport, which has been described as ‘an explicit act of war’.

US officials said the strike was ordered by President Donald Trump and resulted in the deaths of several other senior members of pro-Iran military groups based in Iraq.

Iran has responded by threatening ‘severe retaliation’ as the country enters three days of national mourning for Soleimani, leader of the Quads force.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei tweeted soon after the incident saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’

Experts have warned his death could have ‘huge consequences’ and almost certainly lead to loss of life.

As World War III began trending on Twitter, the world went into war footing with many countries escalating their military presence at the borders.

United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) armoured vehicle patrols the area around the border between the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila and Israeli town of Metullah.

Israeli prime minister and Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu said the US had the right to defend itself by killing commander Soleimani, adding they ‘deserve all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively’.

But Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike to be avenged.

‘Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins… will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide’ Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement.

Wary of an attack by Iranian backed groups, Israeli forces have bulked up their presence in the occupied Golan Heights, which the country seized from Syria in a six day war in 1967, in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Images show army helicopters flying over the area, while on the ground Israeli soldiers have set up tents.

The army has also closed a skit resort in the troubled territory following a security assessment.

Fighters of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite group who fought a devastating war with Israel in 2006, are deployed on the other side of the armistice line.

As the world holds its breath to see what happens next, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged ‘all parties to de-escalate’, adding that conflict is ‘in none of our interests’.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also pleaded for restraint, stating: ‘the world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.’

But Senior research fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Dr Sanam Vakil, told Metro.co.uk that conflict is ‘very, very likely.’

The US has increased its activity at its base in Suffolk, with images showing American F15 jets taking off and landing at RAF Lakenheath.

Some experts believe Iran may respond with ‘asymmetric’ warfare – which means they may hold still for some time before retaliating ‘strategically, rather than emotionally’.

If Iran retaliates against #SoleimaniKilled strategically, rather than emotionally, its targets will not be individual US diplomats and various assets in the Middle East, but the very US presence in Iraq & Syria. US vs Iran is a highly asymmetric conflict. — Dmitri Trenin (@DmitriTrenin) January 3, 2020

It comes as tens of thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest, chanting ‘death to America’.

Soleimani was a very popular figure in Iran and aquired celebrity status at home and abroad as leader of the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and for his key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq.

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.