world-of-wonder-sets-‘the-vivienne-takes-hollywood’-with-‘rupaul’s-drag-race-uk’-winner

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is traveling across the pond to the U.S. to embark on an adventure in her new series The Vivienne Takes Hollywood.

The new World of Wonder six-part series will feature UK’s very first Drag Superstar The Vivienne as she makes her first music video. Along the way she will be joined by different celebrity co-pilots including Tony-award winning singer Marissa Jaret Winokur, comedian and motivational speaker Daniel Franzese, Hollywood legend Bruce Vilanch, world-renowned choreographer Mark Kanemura, local drag expert Chester Lockhart, and special guest Chad Michaels.

The series is set to debut on April 9 on BBC3 in the UK and will air concurrently in the U.S. exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

The Vivienne competed against nine other queens to become the very first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK which made its debut on the BBC last year. The series, which is an iteration of the U.S. reality drag queen competition that airs on VH1, debuted stateside in October.

In addition to producing the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, World of Wonder is the company behind projects such as Stonewall Outloud, Dancing Queen on Netflix, Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce on Fuse, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric on National Geographic as well as documentaries and features including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Menendez: Blood Brothers, Inside Deep Throat, Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking, Becoming Chaz and the Emmy-winning The Last Beekeeper.