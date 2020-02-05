world-nutella-day:-where-to-eat-nutella-in-london

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

February 5 is World Nutella Day, a day on which slathering hazelnut spread around your mouth like a toddler finally bears minimal shame.

The Italian toast-topper is so beloved by our European cousins that it even once caused riots in a French supermarket.

While British ardour for the product doesn’t quite stretch that far (it’s not like it’s bacon, for heaven’s sake) we still have a healthy admiration for the treat.

If you feel like going nutty for the stuff this week, put down the jar and that spoon and head to one of these London foodie hotspots serving up Nutella, gourmet-style.

Bubblewrap

​Nutella and waffles probably weren’t actually made for each other, but it sure feels like it sometimes. If you want a waffle to warm your winter mits, then check out Bubblewrap, the puntastic and endlessly Instagrammable Chinatown café serving up sweet treats to serious queues. Two of their waffle cone varieties come slathered with Nutella, so you can get your fix with either strawberries or Oreos.

24 Wardour Street, W1D 6QJ; bubblewraplondon.com

Pizza Pilgrims

Everyone gets excited when it’s pizza for dinner – but what if it was pizza for dessert too? Make your doughy dreams come true at Pizza Pilgrims, where you can follow up your margherita with a Nutella pizza ring. This circle of their classic pizza dough comes stuffed with the coveted hazelnut spread and a complimentary dose of slightly savoury salted ricotta to balance out your sweet tooth.

Various locations; pizzapilgrims.co.uk

Christopher’s

Why just eat Nutella when you can drink it too? Christopher’s in Covent Garden raises a glass to World Nutella Day every day, having dreamt up the ultimate tipple for fans of the spread. Served all year round in its martini bar, the Nutella martini is made with Grey Goose La Vanille vodka, Crème de Cacao, cream and Nutella. On World Nutella Day only, brunch guests will also be able to add the hazelnut favourite to the french toast at Christopher’s, which comes topped with ice cream and your choice of milk or dark chocolate sauce.

18 Wellington Street, WC2E 7DD, christophersgrill.com

Polpo

If you’ve managed not to stuff yourself silly on this Northern Italian restaurant’s speciality meatballs, then there’s a treat for you at the end of the menu. Pizzette – yes, little mini pizzas – are a staple of Polpo’s sharing menu, even come in dessert form, lovingly doused in – you guessed it – Nutella. This pizza pie also throws in a sprinkling of chopped hazelnuts and icing sugar for good measure. Mamma mia!

SW3, WC2, W1, EC1, W11; polpo.co.uk

Hummingbird Bakery

This American-import bakery makes for some of the most tantalising shop windows in the city – especially if you’re hungry. Hummingbird Bakery cakes look pretty as a picture on the outside and are fluffy and densely flavoured on the inside. The Nutella cupcake tops chocolate sponge with a hazelnut and Nutella frosting and a sprinkling of hazelnuts to finish.

Various locations; hummingbirdbakery.com

Bea’s of Bloomsbury

Is it a doughnut? Is it a muffin? It’s neither – and both. The Nutella offering at Bea’s of Bloomsbury is unlike any other – it’s a Duffin. Bea’s Nutella Duffins are muffin fluffy in texture, with the sugary exterior of a doughnut. Get them filled with jam or, of course, your favourite hazelnut spread. Confused? Don’t be – this is Nutella nirvana.

WC1, EC4, W1, EC1, W9; beas.london

