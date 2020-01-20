world-health-organisation-to-decide-if-deadly-coronavirus-is-international-emergency

The World Health Organisation is set to hold an emergency meeting to decide whether the deadly coronavirus is an international emergency.

China confirmed on Monday that the virus, which has infected more than 160 people across four countries, can be spread by human contact.

Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert for the Chinese government, said it could spread more quickly and widely than feared through human-to-human transmission.

Following the news, the World Health Organisation said crisis talks will be held in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss whether it constitutes as an international health emergency.

The outbreak is believed to have started from people who picked it up at a seafood market in the city of Wuhan, in central China.

Two people in the Guangdong province, southern China, caught the disease from family members after returning from the city, according to state media.

Some medical workers have also tested positive for the virus, the National Health Commission task force told China Daily newspaper.

On Monday an additional 136 cases have been confirmed in the city, raising the total infected to 198.

The confirmation comes as a third person has been confirmed dead after contracting the new viral pneumonia.

A British patient who was ‘days from death’ is also feared to have been struck with the virus, after showing similar symptoms while on holiday in Thailand.

President Xi Jinping said 217 people in China have been infected and called on the government to ramp up monitoring efforts during Chinese New Year.

‘The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and other places must be taken seriously,’ President Xi Jinping said in his first public statement on the crisis.

‘Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels should put people’s lives and health first.’

The outbreak comes at a time when hundreds of millions board planes and trains to visit friends and family across the country Lunar New Year, with the city of Wuhan serving as a major transport hub.

Five people in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong have also been diagnosed, CCTV reported Monday evening.

A total of seven suspected cases have been found in other parts of the country, including in Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the southwest and in Shanghai.

South Korea reported its first case Monday, when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new coronavirus one day after arriving at Seoul’s Incheon airport.

The woman has been isolated at a state-run hospital in Incheon city, just west of Seoul, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

At least a half-dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

SARS first infected people in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800.

The Chinese government initially tried to conceal the severity of the SARS epidemic, but its cover-up was exposed by a high-ranking physician.

Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath.