World Health Organisation seeks £520 million to help countries with weak health systems fight coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked for 675 million dollars (£520 million) to help countries with weaker health systems fight coronavirus.

The WHO director-general said the organisation needs the funds to address the expected spread of the new coronavirus that emerged in China.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that the sum is a lot, but said it is “much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparedness now”.

“My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge,” he said.

“Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers.”

Mr Tedros said that in the last 24 hours, the UN health agency has seen the biggest jump in cases since the start of the outbreak.

He also responded to published comments from John Mackenzie, a member of the WHO’s coronavirus emergency committee, that China’s initial response to the outbreak was “reprehensible” and that cases were not rapidly reported.

Mr Tedros said he would have expected higher numbers of cases if China had been hiding them.

“I don’t think it helps now,” he said of speculation about any mistakes in the early stages of the outbreak.

“Let’s take the action we can take today to prevent this outbreak from spreading all over the world.”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: It is “much less than the bill we will face if we do not invest in preparedness now” (AP)

The amount would allow them to carry out their strategic plan which will take place from February to April.

With the plan, they will try to limit human-to-human transmission of the virus, particularly in countries most vulnerable if they were to face an outbreak.

“The effectiveness of outbreak response depends on the preparedness measures put in place before outbreaks strike,” said Dr Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme. “That is why we are seeking resources to safeguard the most vulnerable countries to protect people from the new coronavirus before it arrives on the doorstep.”

UK and NHS’ response

Officials have ramped up measures to prevent and deal with coronavirus in the UK (AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as hospitals in the UK have been have been told to create “priority assessment pods” for people with suspected coronavirus to keep them away from other patients, a letter shows.

The letter, from Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director for coronavirus, said plans were needed to avoid a “surge in emergency departments due to coronavirus”.

Patients who think they have symptoms will be directed to a pod away from A&E, from where they can call specialist NHS 111 teams on a dedicated phone.

An assessment will be made by NHS 111 and A&E staff told of the patient’s location if further testing is deemed necessary.

The idea is to keep people isolated and away from other patients until an assessment is made.

The letter, revealed by The Independent, says the pods will then need to be decontaminated each time they are used.

It warns that emergency departments must prepare for a bigger influx of patients.

The letter, seen by the PA news agency, also instructs all chief executives and medical directors to have the pods up and running no later than Friday February 7.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Anyone returning from Hubei province in the last 14 days should stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and call NHS 111 whether or not they are showing symptoms.

“Anyone with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath who attends hospital and has recently returned from China, will be advised to follow signs to NHS 111 pods and call for advice, so they stay isolated from other patients and avoid causing unnecessary pressure in A&E.”