world-health-day-wisdom:-sonali-bendre-shares-her-‘secret-formula’-to-boost-immune-system

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 15: 20 [IST]

Yesterday (April 7, 2020), when the entire world observed World Health Day, actress Sonali Bendre, who's also a cancer-survivor, shared her secret formula to boost her immunity. While sharing the video, Sonali wrote, "Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system." "I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested – I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity." The video begins with a message, "Health is not lack of germs, toxins or diseased cells in your body. It is how well your body responds to them. A sturdy immunity builds a sturdy health." The next message reads, "Here is my three step guide to sturdy immunity Have done these 3 steps everyday for 2 years and the result is amazing." While the step one is 'inhalation', second step is to drink a glass of hot water. Third step is the recipe of immunity building smoothie which includes ingredients like spinach, walnut, carrot, amla, fresh turmeric, ginger, apricot, blueberries, cranberries, almond, cinnamon and apple. One has to take a small portion of all the ingredients and blend it together in a mixer till it turns into a smoothie. Many netizens thanked Sonali for sharing her 'secret formula' and asked the actress to stay safe. Sonali is indeed a fighter and we hope that she keeps inspiring us with her Instagram posts.