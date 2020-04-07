world-health-day:-richa-chadha-says-she-used-to-wake-with-anxiety-in-the-first-week-of-lockdown

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16: 12 [IST]

On the occasion of World Health Day today, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram page to stress on the importance of maintaining mental health amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. The actress posted a picture from her meditation session and wrote, "Today is #WorldHealthDay ! My brother took this photo for me… Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown… I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad… I'd worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news… The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous… I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy. .. (sic) She further continued, "So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day… and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around… ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should… But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. (sic)" At the same time, Richa also an example of how random people continue to bother about her marriage in the time of such crisis. The actress shared a tweet where she had a netizen giving her some advice in times of COVID-19. The Twitter user wrote, "Shaadi kar lo tum, umar ho rahi. (Get married, you have come about age). (sic)" Richa hit back at him by replying, "Unsolicited advice from Indian uncles under lockdown is JUST what we need! Eh @janiceseq85."? (sic) Richa Chadha and her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot in April. However, the lovebirds decided to postpone their wedding owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.