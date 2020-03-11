world-champ’s-savage-spray-for-f1’s-biggest-problem

Former world champion Alan Jones says spectators are being short-changed by the current rules in Formula One, calling them “bloody stupid.”

Jones, who won the 1980 world title with the Williams team, took aim at the penalties assessed to drivers for mechanical failures, as well as the lack of overtaking in the sport.

Drivers regularly complain that they can’t overtake the car in front, despite being significantly faster, as their aerodynamics are less effective when they are following another car.

The governing body has made a series of rule changes designed to make overtaking easier, with little apparent impact. Drivers have complained that this year’s cars will make overtaking harder than ever.

“The thing that upsets me about Formula One at the moment is the rules,” Jones told Wide World of Sports.

Alan Jones drives his Williams during the Belgian Grand Prix of 1980, his world championship year. (Getty)

“They’ve altered some of the regulations for this year to change the airflow, but the initial feedback is that it’s actually made it harder to follow another car.

“When a guy finishes a race and says he followed another car for 25 laps and couldn’t pass because the air was disturbed, well they’re not bloody aeroplanes, they’re cars.

“I think that’s bloody stupid.”

In an effort to cut costs, drivers are penalised if they exceed a set number of engine or gearbox components during a season.

It’s a rule that infuriates fans, who often see their favourite driver relegated down the grid due to circumstances beyond their control.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Jones said.

Alan Jones celebrates victory in the British Grand Prix of 1980. (Getty)

“If there’s a mechanical problem the team should pay. There is a Constructor’s Championship, and prizemoney is linked to the team’s position in that.

“I’d even go one step further and say that I don’t think anyone should be penalised for a mechanical problem. As long as it’s man-made, it can break.

“What you’ve got to think about is the spectator. Drivers should be allowed to have spare cars. There’s people from Australia who will go to Vietnam, or Singapore, if they go to see their driver and he crashes on day one and does substantial damage, they might not see him again until the race. It’s just silly.

“I’ll give you a scenario, Mr and Mrs Smith from Australia, they go to the Monaco Grand Prix to see their favourite driver. Guess who that is? They get their airfare, their accommodation, their tickets, which all cost a bloody fortune. But in the race before Monaco, Daniel (Ricciardo) has a mechanical failure, and because of that, he has to start at the back of the grid in Monaco.

Sebastian Vettel was stripped of his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. (AAP)

“If you start at the back of the field in Monaco you are not going to win the race. It’s never happened. It’s too hard to pass. So all of a sudden Mr and Mrs Smith have paid a fortune and their favourite driver is stuck at the back with no chance. It’s crazy.”

Jones took aim at one of 2019’s most controversial decisions, which saw Sebastian Vettel stripped of victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, despite the Ferrari driver crossing the line in first place.

Vettel was subsequently penalised for an incident that occurred midway through the race, where he ran over the grass, rejoining in front of Lewis Hamilton and squeezing the Mercedes driver towards the wall as he battled to regain control.

“I don’t think any driver runs wide on purpose,” Jones said.

“They took the race away from Vettel in Montreal last year, because they reckon he came back onto the circuit in a dangerous manner. Well let me tell you, when you’re in a Formula One car and you end up on the grass, you’ve got to keep the steering wheel straight, which he did.

Lewis Hamilton inherited victory at the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel’s penalty. (PA AAP)

“That brought him out onto the circuit in front of little precious (Hamilton), who could have eased off and waited for a better opportunity, but instead he tried to pass him on the right, even though Vettel’s momentum was taking him that way.

“And for that they take the race away from Vettel. It’s just not on.”

Jones has served as the driver representative on the stewards panel for a number of races over the years, but the 73-year-old has become fed up with the role.

“I’ve actually semi-retired as a steward because I just can’t stand it. They employ an ex-driver to come along as one of the stewards, but the other stewards, with all due respect, there’s invariably one there who doesn’t know a thing about the sport,” Jones said.

“Because he’s usually a member of the national motor racing body of the host country he gets invited along. There’s no consistency in the decisions.

“One minute someone gets a big fine for doing something and two races later another guy does exactly the same thing and gets off.

“That’s what a lot of the teams are bluing about, a lack of consistency.”