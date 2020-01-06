Working in an office costs you almost £2k a year, survey finds  

The cost of working in an office can amount to almost £2,000 a year before employees have even put their hands in their pockets for lunch and transport, research has found.

As people return to work on Monday, Nationwide Building Society said that forking out for clothing, treats, technology, work parties and gifts for colleagues over a working lifetime could equate to around £68,600.

This is more than two years’ take-home pay, based on the UK average salary of £30,420.

Of the £1,715.52 spent every year the largest amount was drinks, parties and nights out at £292.32 a year. Workers also spend £115 on teas and coffees and a similar amount of sweets and treats.

But the Nationwide survey of more than 2,000 office staff revealed that there is also resentment about the amount of cash workers feel they are expected to fork out.

One in six (15%) do not like spending money on charity requests from colleagues, and nearly a quarter (23%) feel pressurised into financially contributing when co-workers come asking.