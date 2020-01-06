Working in an office costs us £1,715 each and that doesn’t include lunch or transport

Working in an office can cost you £1,715 each a year, after spending on work related outgoings such as gifts for colleagues, clothing and parties are taken into account.

As people return to work following the Christmas break, Nationwide Building Society said the cost of being in an office over a working lifetime of four decades could equate to around £68,600.

That amounts to more than two years’ take-home pay, based on the UK average salary of £30,420.

The findings were made in a survey of more than 2,000 office staff by Nationwide, where workers were asked about how much they typically spent on clothes, treats, technology, work parties and gifts for colleagues.

The survey also revealed that not everyone was happy about the amount of money they were expected to fork out on office related activities.

One in six do not like spending money on charity requests from colleagues, and nearly a quarter feel pressurised into financially contributing when co-workers come asking.

Nearly a fifth (19 per cent) are also unhappy about buying teas and coffees for their colleagues, while nearly a third (32 per cent) of office workers have borrowed money from colleagues.

Men (38 per cent) are more likely to make requests to borrow money than women (28 per cent).

Many borrowers needed the money to chip in for something but had no cash on them, and some needed their colleagues’ help to make their finances stretch until pay day.

However, not all the money borrowed in the workplace is returned, as more than one in 10



(11 per cent) admitted to not paying the money back.

This is most likely to happen among workers aged 16 to 24 (18 per cent).

More than half (54 per cent) of office workers say they are happy to put money in for a colleague’s leaving card or present, while the same percentage (54 per cent) are happy to contribute on a co-worker’s birthday.

Many of those surveyed count their work colleagues among their friends.

Paedophile with Harry Potter-themed child abuse book found hanged in prison

Nearly four-fifths (79 per cent) of office workers say they go out with colleagues after work, rising to 87 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds and 85% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Guy Simmonds, head of current account customer management at Nationwide, said: ‘On the basis we spend so much time in and out of the office with colleagues, it is perhaps unsurprising that we pay out so much.

‘Yet, enjoying the camaraderie of working in a team can put pressure on the purse strings throughout the year, which is why it is important not to feel pressured and only put in what you can afford.

‘We would recommend putting some money aside each pay day to ensure you have enough for yourself before you have to deal with the myriad of birthdays, charity requests, coffee rounds and nights out.’