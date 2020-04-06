workin’-moms-all-you-need-to-know-about-season-4

Workin’ Moms explores themes of motherhood through the lens of a Mommy and Me group, and like a toddler temper tantrum, it can bounce from happy go lucky to intense and be back all within a 22-minute episode. At its core, the show presents a world where women secretly pump breast milk in office bathroom stalls, pull away emotionally or chase a job promotion with full force. And this is all under the gaze of a society that has opinions on what they say, do and eat.The show has not tried to paint parenting in a plain shade,but does not shy away from the ugly side of it.These moms are not even closely perfect but the fact tat they try to do everything gets us hooked.In season three we saw the mothers try hard to balance children, love and work as plenty of obstacles threaten to derail their plans.The fourth season airs on TV on 18 February but no release date has yet been announced for Netflix. The waiting could be a lot for fans as they previously were spoilt with three seasons at once.Season 4 plans to diversify the storytelling by introducing a variety of characters whose unique perspectives bring even more texture to the show.The season is sure to be full of inspiring insights and quirky surprises. The messy plotline and unique personalities that have made us laugh will be seen in the upcoming season too.But, while there have been no plot details or spoilers announced for season 4, at least we know that the spirit of the show will maintain the kind of honesty that made moms everywhere relate to. The show is going to have the same characters that we know and love returning to our screens.The actresses who play Anne (Dani Kind), Frankie (Juno Rinaldi), and Kate (series creator Catherine Reitman) will be seen again.