workers-killed-after-seven-storey-building-collapses-in-cambodia

Search and rescue teams have pulled 18 workers from the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed mid-way through construction in Cambodia.

At least 10 people have been killed and many more injured in the disaster, which happened in the coastal province of Kep on Friday.

Crowds watched as authorities freed survivors on Saturday afternoon, some of whom had been trapped under the buildings remains for 20 hours.

Kep provincial authorities said in a statement that in addition to those who died, 20 were injured and an unknown number remain trapped.

Governor Ken Satha told reporters: ‘There are five dead that we have already pulled out and there are other five people dead that we saw and we haven’t been able to pull out from the collapsed building yet’.

He added that the owners of the building, a Cambodia couple, have been detained.

They had intended to build a guesthouse in the coastal town, about 100 miles south-west from the capital Phnom Penh.

The country is undergoing a construction boom to serve an increasing number of tourists.

Several areas are being rapidly built up to accommodate visitors, raising concerns about inattention to safety.

The incident comes less than a month after a Buddhist temple collapsed while under construction in Siem Reap, home of Cambodia’s famed Angkor temples, killing at least three people and injuring 13.

In the summer the country was rocked by another tragedy after a construction site collapsed in the Preah Sihanouk province, killing 28 people.

Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived to inspect the site today.

In a statement on Facebook he wrote: ‘As of the 4th this morning, emergency crews are still working on the removal of the concrete slab, cutting through iron fittings to continue to find more people’.