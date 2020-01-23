Work begins on new £11.4m St Patrick’s Primary School in Belfast







Education Minister Peter Weir with pupils Eimear Brown-McParland and Dominic Aby. Credit: Press Eye

Construction work has begun on the new £11.4 million St Patrick’s Primary School in north Belfast.

Due to be completed in 2021, the works will see the construction of a new school building, outdoor play area and car park.

Speaking during the sod cutting ceremony on Thursday, Education Minister Peter Weir acknowledge the work of stakeholders in bring the project, first announced in 2014, to fruition.

“This is a significant investment which will benefit pupils, staff and school management,” he said.

“I appreciate the patience and determination shown by the entire school community since the original announcement was made.

“To have reached this key milestone, celebrating the start of the physical school build, is a credit to you all and I would like to wish you every success as you embark on this new chapter.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said it was the start of a “new era” for the school.

“This investment, which totals £11.4 million, will ensure local children have first-class facilities,” she said.

“This new state-of-the-art school with sports and play facilities, a modern learning environment and an imaginative traffic management system will be of immense benefit for pupils, staff and the local community.”

“I want to pay credit to the management and staff of the school, as well as the pupils and their parents for their commitment and determination to delivering a first class project.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital