worcester-woman-facing-charges-after-nursing-home-robbery-and-attack

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Monday in connection to a robbery and assault at the Christopher House nursing home on Jan. 14, according to Worcester police.

Several Christopher House employees suffered serious injuries during the robbery, police said in a statement, including a concussion and broken bones.

Police said the woman, Elanna Williams, was taken into custody on Country Club Boulevard under an existing warrant and new charges of unarmed robbery, vandalism, assault and battery on a person who is 60 or older, assault and battery, and trespassing.

Authorities released security footage of the robbery, which shows Williams entering an office and shortly after fighting with Christopher House employees.

Christopher House is located at 10 Mary Scano Drive, off Belmont Street.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.