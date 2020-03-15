Woody Harrelson Replaces Jason Statham in Kevin Hart’s The Man from Toronto

Rejoice! Following the crushingly disappointing news that action icon Jason Statham had stepped away from the buddy-comedy The Man from Toronto a few days ago, it is now being reported that none other than Zombieland and War for the Planet of the Apes star Woody Harrelson will be taking his place.

During his decade-long career, actor Woody Harrelson has been nominated for an Academy award no less than three times, for Best Supporting Actor in both the jet-black crime comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing and the war drama The Messenger, as well as being nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in biographical drama The People vs. Larry Flynt. Woody Harrelson’s unparalleled talent for both comedy and drama, along with his natural charm and likeability, certainly makes his inclusion in The Man from Toronto something to be excited about, especially after the disappointment that Jason Statham dropped out.

The Man from Toronto is being directed by Patrick Hughes with the movie having been written by Robbie Fox, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, while Escape Artists’, who were behind both The Equalizer franchise and the Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston comedy-drama The Upside are also on board. Oscar nominee Todd Black, Blumenthal and Oscar winner Steve Tisch are producing with Bill Bannerman executive producing. Director Patrick Hughes has previously helmed the likes of action-comedy Hitman’s Bodyguard, the thriller Red Hill and will also be taking on The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, so The Man from Toronto is certainly within his wheelhouse.

The Man From Toronto tells the story of a mishap at an Airbnb rental that results in Kevin Hart’s character being confused with a deadly assassin, who, you guessed it, hails from Toronto. Thanks to this silly mix up, the two men are forced to join forces in order to help save the day without killing one another. Woody Harrelson will taking over the assassin character, which was all set to be played by Jason Statham. Though this is the kind of role that Statham can do in his sleep, with the results being pretty predictable, it will interesting to see what Harrelson does with the role. Though Jason Statham’s exact reasons for withdrawing from the project remain unclear, it has been reported that there were creative differences between Statham and Sony Pictures. Notably, that Sony was looking to make the movie PG-13, whilst Statham wanted The Man from Toronto to be R-rated.

Woody Harrelson recently starred in Sony Pictures’ long-awaited sequel Zombieland Double Tap and will next be seen in the studio’s sequel to Venom starring Tom Hardy and directed by his War for the Planet of the Apes co-star Andy Serkis. Harrelson will once again be underneath a red-haired wig as the psychopathic criminal Cletus Kassidy who goes on to become the symbiotic-fused supervillain Carnage.

Filming for The Man from Toronto is expected to begin in five weeks with the movie set to be released on November 20, 2020. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.

