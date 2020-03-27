Woody Allen Addresses Casting Controversy In New Memoir – Says He’ll Work With Whomever He Wants



Woody Allen has encountered several different controversies over the last twenty years, however, the predominant case involves his daughter Dylan Farrow, who accused Allen of molesting her when she was a young girl. In addition to Allen’s purported sexual assault scandal, he has been criticized for other reasons.

In recent news, Allen wrote a memoir, Apropos of Nothing, which was later dropped by its publisher at the last minute after Ronan Farrow and a few B-list celebrities criticized the organization on social media, accusing them of publishing the works of a predator.

Ronan was particularly critical because it was the same publisher he worked with to release his book, Catch and Kill, which explored the way in which powerful men supposedly used their position to abuse and then silence women.

Ronan later released an email that he published on social media, accusing the company of being hypocritical and profiting off the crimes that powerful men supposedly engage in.

Vulture recently picked up on a passage from Allen’s new memoir in which he addressed the controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in his most popular movies, particularly, black actors and actresses. Other industry figures have wondered aloud why Allen hasn’t included black actors before.

For decades, black actors and actresses have complained that Hollywood only allows black people to fulfill certain roles, for example, gangsters from inner cities, basketball and football players, rappers, and slaves in period dramas.

According to Movie Web, Allen claimed that he never chose to use black actors because it never “felt right” to him. Earlier this month, Allen stirred controversy in the headlines once again when he addressed a few actors who denounced him in the press.

For instance, Timothée Chalamet turned his back on Woody Allen after working with him in A Rainy Day In New York. Allen wrote in his book that Chalamet’s sister told him that Timothée had to denounce him so the young actor had a better chance of winning an Oscar that year. In other words, Timothée publicly denounced him to advance his own career, and it wasn’t personal.



