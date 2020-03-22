wood-tv8-&-feeding-america-west-michigan:-$10-for-40-challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across West Michigan have been asking for ways they can help during this time of uncertainty.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, many families are struggling to keep food on the table.

You have the power, right now,

to put a meal on a neighbor’s plate. Feeding America West Michigan

and WOOD TV8 have teamed up to launch an online fundraising effort to get food to

those who need it.

It’s called the $10 for 40 Campaign. Every $10 donation provides 40 meals worth of food.

It’s easy to donate. Click the following link to help support our community during this difficult time: feedwm.org/tv8

Feeding America West Michigan serves more than 800 food pantries

and other agencies in 40 counties across Michigan. Typically, the organization distributes 2 million pounds of food per

month.

CEO Ken Estelle told WOOD TV8 that the demand for food has

increased so drastically since the coronavirus outbreak that Feeding America

moved 200,000 pounds of food in just two days.

The best way West Michiganders can help by providing funding so Feeding

America’s work can continue. The $10 for 40 campaign will

make sure that people get the help they need.