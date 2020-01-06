won’t-let-universities-become-“dens”-for-politics:-education-minister

Ramesh Pokhriyal’s comments came a day after the violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University

Bhubaneswar, Odisha:

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said that universities are meant for education and should never be made a political base.

“Universities are meant for education and should never be made a political base. Action will be taken against those who will be found guilty. We will never let universities become ‘adda‘ (den) for politics,” he told reporters in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

Ramesh Pokhriyal’s comments came a day after the violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.