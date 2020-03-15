WonderCon 2020 Gets Postponed Over Public Safety Concerns

Comic-Con International is postponing WonderCon 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual event takes place in Anaheim, California and was scheduled for April 10th through the 12th. They have not announced when the event will take place in the future. As for San Diego Comic-Con, which goes in July, that is still on schedule to happen. While WonderCon is being postponed, Comic-Con International is offering refunds through their website at this time. You can read their statement below.

“To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or canceled. Comic-Con (organizer of WonderCon) will abide by this recommendation. Therefore WonderCon Anaheim, scheduled for April 10-12, 2020 in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date. We will begin processing refunds in the coming days.”

The news comes as many entertainment events are either being canceled or postponed. SXSW was completely canceled, while Coachella and Stagecoach aim to have their dates moved into October. With major sports suspending seasons and musical acts ceasing to tour, all eyes are on Comic-Con to see if they postpone the hugely popular event. At this time, the annual event is still on schedule without any changes. Comic-Con International had this to say.

“We continue to work closely with officials in San Diego and at this time no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health officials.”

The WonderCon postponement had a lot of people asking about Disneyland, which is right across the street from where the convention takes place. The WHO is telling people to keep away from events with more than 250 people and Disneyland certainly has a lot more than that on a daily basis. About 85,000 people can be inside the park at any given time, so it should come as no surprise that Disneyland has announced that it will close for the fourth time in history. The park will be closed from March 14th until the end of the month.

Universal just announced today that Fast & Furious 9 will now hit theaters next year. John Krasinski revealed that A Quiet Place 2 will also be postponed, though he did not announce a new release date. More and more movies are beginning to postpone their release dates to help combat the coronavirus, while major sporting events are being canceled. The NBA, NHL, and NSL, have all suspended their seasons.

For now, San Diego Comic-Con is safe, but that could change at any minute as North America tries to figure out the right solution. If it does get canceled, it will be huge news, but it will also more than likely be for the best. Comic-Con would be super boring if everybody was wearing a protective mask. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the WonderCon news.

