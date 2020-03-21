wonder-woman-1984-won’t-go-right-to-streaming,-theatrical-release-still-planned

Wonder Woman 1984 is among the most hotly anticipated films of the summertime this year. With theaters shutting left and right because of Coronavirus concerns down, film studios are increasingly being forced release a their new films on the web mere weeks after their theatrical release. Recently, there have been rumors that Warner Bros. is likely to release Wonder Woman 1984 direct to Digital, bypassing a theatrical release entirely. But Warner Bros now. has released a statement confirming that the movie shall visit a full theatrical run.

Nor has there been a big change in the release date of the film announced by Warner Bros. Wonder Woman 1984 continues to be set for a June 5 release, which under normal circumstances would guarantee a blockbuster summer run for a favorite superhero movie, which Warner Bros. is aiming for clearly. Circumstances being what they’re, however, it is extremely likely that the release date will undoubtedly be pushed back if the quarantine imposed on societies around the world as a result of the Coronavirus continues to be in place in June, as has been predicted by many experts.

Warner Bros. includes a large amount of hopes riding on Wonder Woman 1984. Featuring fan-favorite actress Gal Gadot because the titular superheroine, the movie occurs decades following the original Wonder Woman in 1984. Based on the trailers for the upcoming film, Diana Prince is becoming accustomed to surviving in Man’s world, from her home on Paradise Island. Diana is employed in a museum renovating ancient greek language artifacts and moonlighting as her superhero alter ego without drawing focus on herself.

Somewhere on the way, Diana makes friends with Barbara Minerva, who comic fans know can be the supervillain Cheetah someday. In the mix is Steve Trevor also, who improbably seems to have returned from his death in the initial film to obtain back as well as Diana. Rounding out the primary cast of characters is Maxwell Lord, a robust business who hides a far more powerful capability to control minds.

With the hype surrounding Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. is fairly possibly considering a billion-dollar-plus box office haul for the film with a complete theatrical release, numbers which are impossible to come by with an electronic release purely. This is why rumors of the movie streaming direct-to-video were always difficult to trust prior to the studio categorically negated them.

With the Coronavirus outbreak showing no signs of slowing, and no result in sight to the quarantine measures seen round the global world, the continuing future of big-budget movies come in grave danger. Production crews focusing on movie sets have observed an instant drying up of are production of all new projects has been halted one at a time.

New movie releases are increasingly being pushed back indefinitely, each day and, the box-office is setting new records for lowest attendance ever sold. There exists a certain irony for the reason that the golden age of superhero movies featuring the triumph of superpowered humans against every odds has been gutted by way of a new type of menace which has exposed the vulnerability of the complete infrastructure set up to create those movies. IndieWire brings us this news.

