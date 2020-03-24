‘wonder-woman-1984’-and-‘in-the-heights’-move-dates,-as-studios-save-tentpoles-for-theaters

Premium VOD was never a realistic option for Warner Bros. DC Comics title: It can’t afford to not open in theaters.

“Wonder Woman 1984”Warner Bros.

Patty Jenkins’ $200-million sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” was slated for June 5, but the studio has landed on a new date, August 14, which was originally slated for James Wan’s “Malignant.” Moving “Wonder Woman 1984″ to on demand was always a financial nonstarter, because movies that cost more than $100 million need cinemas all over the world to recoup their investment. “Our plan has always been, and still remains, to release WW 1984 in theatres,” Jeff Greenstein, Warner President of Domestic Distribution, wrote in an email.

The studio also announced that Mark Wahlberg comedy “Scoob!” (originally May 15), Jon M. Chu musical “In the Heights” (once slated for June 26) and “Malignant” are moving to undated status.

