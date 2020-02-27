women’s-t20-world-cup:-well-prepared-for-the-challenge,-says-shafali-verma

Shafali Verma said that the women’s cricket team is well prepared for the T20 World Cup. © AFP

India’s teenage sensation Shafali Verma has said that the women’s cricket team is well prepared for the Women’s T20 World Cup with a heady mix of youth and experience in the side, as they get ready to take on hosts Australia in Sydney on Friday. “I am really excited to play in the T20 World Cup. The team is backed by good experience and we are well-prepared for the challenge,” said the 16-year old batswoman, who is supported by Fast&Up, said.”Fitness will be one of the key aspects at the T20 World Cup this year. The Indian team recognises this and we have paid a lot of attention to fitness and nutrition in our preparation for the World Cup. We have a good team of experienced and young players who will give their all to ensure that we make it to the top. We will be taking it one match at a time and be determined in our pursuit,” said India spinner Rajeshwari Gaekwad.”Doing well at the T20 World Cup will draw a lot of positive attention to women’s cricket in India and the team is really looking forward to it,” added medium pacer Shikha Pandey.India eves have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions of the tournament. They reached the semifinal two years ago, the third time they made it to the knockout stages.”It has always been a dream to lift the World Cup, but making dreams come alive is never easy. The entire team has worked really hard over the past few months. Fitness has been one of the key aspects of our preparations as well as good nutrition,” stated all-rounder Harleen Deol.All four cricketers are supported by Fast&Up India’s leading sports and active nutrition brand.Speaking of the association, Fast&Up CEO Vijayraghavan Venugopal said, “We at Fast&Up are very proud of our women’s cricket team and we have been supporting them from even before the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. We have seen enriching benefits of supporting the women’s team as a nutrition brand.”