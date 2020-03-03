women’s-t20-world-cup:-south-africa-setup-semifinal-with-australia-after-washout-against-west-indies

South Africa will face defending champions Australia in the women’s Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after their match contrary to the West Indies was beaten up on Tuesday, leaving India to defend myself against England. The Proteas had a need to avoid defeat contrary to the already-eliminated West Indies to top Group B sufficient reason for the match in Sydney abandoned with out a ball being bowled, they earned a genuine point to make sure that happened. “I couldn’t have asked for better, our first goal coming here was to access the semi-finals,” said skipper Dane van Niekerk.”Generally in these tournaments, we’ve lost at crucial times, whereas in this tournament, whenever we have been down we have up again. It’s nice that everything is gradually coming together.”South Africa haven’t beaten four-time champions Australia, who suffered a large blow on Tuesday with star allrounder Ellyse Perry eliminated of the tournament with a hamstring injury.”What better solution to take action (beat Australia) than in a global Cup semi-final. We’re not used to the bigger-stage games, but hopefully everything all fits in place for us, on Thursday ” she added prior to the match in Sydney.Group B runners-up England, the 2009 champions, play unbeaten Group A winners India on a single day.Earlier, qualifiers Thailand ended their inaugural World Cup on a higher, posting their biggest ever T20 international score prior to the heavens opened and their clash with Pakistan was also known as off.That they had lost all three of these previous games, with a highest total of 82. But, after winning the toss at Sydney Showground, they stunned Pakistan making use of their aggressive batting approach, racing to 150 for three off 20 overs.Pakistan, who upset 2016 champions West Indies within their opening game before losing another two, could have needed their record run chase to win but didn’t face a ball.”The openers were positive and aggressive plus they did perfectly,” said Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch.”We’d a chance to come here and play contrary to the big teams. It really is thought by me is wonderful for us. You want to keep successful. People in the home will undoubtedly be happy, identical to us. They shall be cheering.”Natthakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham posted the next highest opening partnership of the tournament, 93, before Boochatham fell for 44.Chantam made 56 with some late big-hitting from Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang ensuring Thailand passed their previous record of 133 for eight recorded contrary to the Netherlands this past year.”It gave us the lesson that during cricket no team is bigger or smaller, you need to be on your own toes each time,” said Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan, adding that overall the tournament have been positive on her behalf team.”We’ll leave with this heads held high and our girls played the right cricket.”