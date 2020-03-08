women’s-t20-world-cup:-not-enough-time-for-post-mortem,-says-jhulan-goswami-after-india’s-loss

Former India captain Jhulan Goswami is obviously disappointed with India’s defeat at the hands of Australia but feels that is not the proper time to execute a “post-mortem” of the abject surrender. The Meg Lanning-led side set up a dominant show to notch 184/4 and in reply, India meekly surrendered for 99 to title before a capacity crowd of 86,174. “It is rather disappointing. But remember that they made us proud nowadays Cup. But it isn’t the time to accomplish a post-mortem. They might be very heartbroken so when Indians we have to the stand by position them now,on Sunday ” Jhulan told PTI. “Personally i think very proud for each and every player in the team. They will have done very well and made India proud. Remember that they had beaten Australia in the group stage,” the legendary pacer said. The 37-year-old Jhulan said that certain important aspect that needs to be considered may be the age factor. “Please remember that India had the youngest team on earth Cup when it comes to average age. There have been three players aged between 16 to 19 (19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues, 16 year-olds Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh). They’ll learn a whole large amount of things plus they are the continuing future of Indian cricket,” she said. India were hugely disappointed big style by their skipper Harmanpreet, who had a forgettable tournament with 30 runs (2, 8, 1, 15 and 4) from five outings at typically 6. “In that tournament, every player has pressure. Maybe, she actually is going right through an inconsistent phase. She didn’t get runs. People talk unless you get runs in a large tournament. But everybody knows what her calibre is. It isn’t the right time and energy to discuss her performance.” Jhulan would prefer to prefer to harp on positives instead of picking on Harmanpreet. “It is time to observe how she led the team despite her poor run. She stood for the players and fought well there. She actually is obviously an excellent leader and contains led the team from leading. They’ll definitely turn out strong.” India’s newest batting sensation Shafali Verma dropped a regulation catch off Healy, a thing that became costly for India. “She’s only a 16-year-old girl, who made her debut half a year ago and she’s now no 1 ranked player in ICC list. We must her back. And missing catches is really a portion of the game.” Bengal youngster Richa Ghosh, who made her debut in the preceding Triseries final against Australia, played two matches in the T20 World Cup and made 18 in the ultimate. “Richa looked very confident. She’s a confident intent. I’m really happy on her behalf,” Jhulan hailed. The speedster attributed Australia’s dominating show with their strong grassroots level cricket. “Australia have much positive cricket. Obviously their grassroots level cricket much before us. We have been slowly getting there. They are all section of a learning process.” The ultimate, which coincided with the International Women’s Day, also witnessed the best attendance for a women’s sporting event in Australia. “It is a huge achievement for women’s cricket. We should appreciate the Cricket International and Australia Cricket Council,” Jhulan hailed.