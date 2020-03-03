women’s-t20-world-cup:-india-to-handle-england-in-semi-final

Women’s T20 World Cup: India have won almost all their matches in the tournament up to now. © AFP

The India women’s team will face England in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Sydney, while South Africa will play Australia in another semi-final clash. Both matches will undoubtedly be played in Sydney on Thursday. India topped their group with an ideal record in the tournament, while South Africa’s rained out match with the West Indies meant the teams shared a spot each and South Africa finished as table-toppers with one point a lot more than England.India and England played one another in the semi-finals of the 2018 T20 World Cup aswell, with England emerging winners.The India-England match is a clash of heavyweights. England have both top run-getters in the tournament in Nat Heather and Sciver Knight, as the third highest run-scorer is India’s Shafali Varma.Heather Knight also offers the best individual score in the tournament, having smashed 108 against Thailand.India’s Poonam Yadav gets the most wickets in the tournament up to now, while England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole are close in pursuit in second and third spot up to now.England have beaten India in four of these last five T20I encounters.You will have pressure on India’s star batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to intensify, with young opener Shafali Varma having been the only real bright spot with the bat for India up to now.India may also be considering their bowlers to shine once more and take them to the final. Harmanpreet Kaur will undoubtedly be hoping famous brands Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav can do the damage against a solid batting lineup.The India-England semi-final begins at 9: 30 am IST as the Australia-South Africa match will start at 1: 30 pm IST on Thursday.

