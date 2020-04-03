🔥Women's Super League and Championship suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus pandemic🔥

The top two tiers of women’s football in England have been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the announcement that the men’s Premier League has abandoned its target of an April 30 return, the FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship confirmed they would be adopting the same approach. The men’s EFL has also suspended its season indefinitely.

The decision means there is now no set return date for either men’s or women’s elite football in England, with authorities waiting to see how the pandemic plays out before deciding when it is safe to resume.

A WSL statement said: “These are challenging circumstances for English football and our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“The FA is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Arsenal, Women’s Super League | 17/11/2019

“With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played as and when it’s appropriate to do so, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition. However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.”

The most recent round of WSL fixtures were played on February 23, with the league then pausing for an international break, including the SheBelieves Cup.

The situation in terms of the league table is even more complicated than in the men’s top flight, with some teams having played as many as three games more than others.

Man City are currently top of the table but lead Chelsea, who have a game in hand, by just one point, while Arsenal have also played one game fewer and are four points off the top in third.

At the other end of the table Liverpool, Bristol City and Birmingham appear to be in a three-way relegation fight, but all three have at least two games in hand over Brighton, ranked just above them in ninth.