Women's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England becomes latest to fall to Storm Ciara

Sunday’s Women’s Six Nations meeting between Scotland and England has been called off as Storm Ciara wreaks havoc on the UK.

Winds of up to 70mph are expected to gust through Glasgow, where the game was scheduled to take place this afternoon, and organisers have decided to abandon the fixture over safety concerns.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it’s the correct decision

“We will always put safety first. I’d like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game.”

In Pictures | Six Nations 2020, round two | 08/02/2020

Saturday’s game between the same countries’ male sides went ahead but adverse weather created a chaotic game, with England eventually winning 13-6.

Conditions have worsened on Sunday, causing a host of sporting fixtures to be cancelled, with several Women’s Super League games and all British and Irish horse racing biting the bullet.