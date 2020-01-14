women’s-national-basketball-association-announces-‘historic’-deal-including-triple-pay-increases-for-top-players-and-enhanced-family-benefits

The Women’s National Basketball Association and its union have announced an eight-year deal that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 (£384,775) while the average annual compensation for players will surpass six figures for the first time.

The deal, which begins this season and runs until 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 (£100,041) and guarantees them full salaries while on maternity leave. The agreement also provides enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

“I call it historic,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “The CBA guarantees substantial (financial) increases. The way we are paying these players is different than the past. The top couple players are tripling (in pay) where they were. Other players are making $200,000-300,000. The average will be over $130,000. Everyone gets an increase here.”

The deal, which must be ratified by owners and players, calls for 50-50 revenue sharing starting in 2021, based on the league achieving revenue growth targets from broadcast agreements, marketing partnerships and licensing deals.

“I was adamant on the 50-50 target,” Engelbert said. “The league and players work together to market this league so we can share revenue with the players. We have to hit some targets.”

The salary cap will go up 31 per cent to $1.3 million in the first year and another $750,000 in prize money for special competitions arrives in 2021.