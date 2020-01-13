women’s-hockey-talking-points:-sophie-bray-and-sally-walton-set-for-super-6s-indoor-showdown

English hockey’s two most potent goalscorers in the indoor and outdoor versions of the game are on course to meet in the final of the Jaffa Super 6s Finals next month.

With 21 goals, Bowdon Hightown’s Sally Walton finished top scorer after two weekends of indoor play at the Super 6s Championships in Telford, while Sophie Bray’s 14 strikes helped East Grinstead to top the final standings ahead of the London finals on February 2.

The pair could not be more different in how they play the shortened, fast-paced version of the game. Eighteen of Walton’s goals came via penalty corners and strokes, while Bray, the leading outdoor scorer in the Investec Women’s Premier Division, netted all hers from open play.

“Sally is lethal and her penalty corner success rate is phenomenal,” admitted Mary Booth, East Grinstead’s coach. “She would be in there if we still had an England indoor team. She gets the ball away quickly and is very astute. Sophie is creative, inventive and does things other people just don’t do on a hockey pitch.”

While defending champions East Grinstead secured a Finals’ berth on Saturday – also helped by Chloe Brown’s nine corner-routine goals – the make-up of the final four went down to the last game on Sunday.